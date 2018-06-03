Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Takes no-hitter into ninth inning
Wacha (7-1) allowed one hit while walking two and striking out eight across eight scoreless innings to earn the win Sunday against the Pirates.
Wacha was immediately handed a 4-0 lead after a first inning grand slam by Marcell Ozuna and he took advantage, holding the Pirates hitless for eight innings. Prior to allowing a single to Colin Moran to lead off the ninth inning, Wacha had put only two runners on base, both of which came on walks in the fifth inning. He relied heavily on groundballs -- 12 of the 16 balls he allowed in play remained on the ground -- and worked effectively in the strike zone with 74 of his 111 pitches going for strikes. After a few shaky efforts early in the season, Wacha has now recorded a quality start in each of his past five outings, bringing his ERA down to 2.41 through 12 starts.
