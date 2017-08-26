Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Takes third straight loss

Wacha (9-7) allowed five runs on nine hits and two walks with five strikeouts over 3.1 innings in a loss Friday to the Rays.

Wacha has now allowed five runs in consecutive starts and hasn't thrown a quality start since August 8 against Kansas City. Steven Souza Jr. touched Wacha up for his fourth home run in his past three starts, the main factor behind his current cold streak. Wacha had allowed just 11 home runs over his first 21 starts, good for a 0.8 HR/9, an excellent mark in today's homer-happy environment. If Wacha wants to turn it around, he'll need to find a way to keep the ball in the yard.