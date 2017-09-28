Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Takes tough loss Wednesday

Wacha (12-9) took the loss against the Cubs on Wednesday, giving up five runs on seven hits and a walk over six-plus innings while striking out eight.

He held the Cubs scoreless through six innings, but the wheels came off in a hurry in the seventh as Wacha allowed the first six batters he faced in the frame to reach base before hitting the showers. The 26-year-old will finish the year with a 4.13 ERA, a marked improvement on 2016 but still a far cry from the 3.38 mark he posted the year before.