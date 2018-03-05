Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Touched up for long ball Sunday

Wacha (0-1) allowed two earned runs on five hits over three innings in Sunday's 4-1 Grapefruit League loss to the Astros. He also recorded a strikeout.

Wacha surrendered a third-inning solo home run to Jose Altuve among his five hits, although according to reports from Glenn Sattell of MLB.com, the veteran right-hander was especially sharp with his changeup and pleased with the way his arm felt despite giving up a pair of runs overall. Wacha stretched out to 50 pitches -- 32 of which he threw for strikes -- after he'd breezed through two scoreless innings against the Twins in his first outing on Feb. 26. The Cardinals figure to push Wacha's pitch count up another notch in a likely rematch against the Astros next Friday.