Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Tough-luck loser in Coors

Wacha (6-7) took the loss against the Rockies on Tuesday, allowing two earned runs on five hits and a walk over four innings while also recording three strikeouts.

Wacha was deployed as a conventional starter after working as a bullpen-day opener last Wednesday, and he did a reasonably good job keeping the Rockies at bay in the fertile hitting conditions of Coors Field. However, his one mistake, a mammoth 482-foot two-run home run off the bat of Nolan Arenado, proved to be all Colorado would need with the Cardinals ultimately limited to just one run in the contest. Wacha has settled in to an extent since mid-August, allowing no more than three earned runs in any of his last five outings. However, keeping the ball has continued to be an issue, Wacha has surrendered five home runs over his last four trips to the mound and has yielded a career-high 26 round trippers overall across 116 innings this season.