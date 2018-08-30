Cardinals' Michael Wacha: Undergoing further evaluation
Wacha (oblique) has returned to St. Louis to be examined by team doctors following his early exit from Tuesday's rehab start with Double-A Springfield, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Wacha was seemingly on track to return to the big-league rotation at some point next week prior to the injury, which appears to be related to the original left oblique problem that landed him on the disabled list. The right-hander's projected return date almost assuredly gets pushed back at this point, with more clarity likely to be gained once the results of Wacha's medical evaluation are made public.
