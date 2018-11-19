Hauschild signed a minor-league contract with the Cardinals on Monday that includes an invitation to major-league spring training.

The right-hander started the 2018 season in the Astros organization, but he was released at the end of July after posting just a 4.88 ERA in 19 starts. Hauschild then hopped on with the Blue Jays and managed to log 8.1 innings in the big leagues, allowing four runs on seven hits while producing a 5:4 K:BB. His best bet to make the big-league roster will be as a long reliever, though even that's a long-shot as things stand now.