Cardinals' Mike Hauschild: Returned to minors camp
Hauschild was reassigned to minor-league camp Monday.
Hauschild was always a long shot to break camp with the Cardinals, and the right-hander did himself no favors this spring, stumbling to a 6.75 ERA and 2:2 K:BB through 5.1 innings of work. The 29-year-old owns a career 7.71 ERA across 16.1 big-league frames, so he likely won't make much of an impact in the majors in 2019.
