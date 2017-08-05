Cardinals' Mike Leake: Drops 10th decision of season Friday

Leake (7-10) allowed three runs on eight hits while striking out three across six innings to take the loss Friday against the Reds.

Leake was solid through the first four innings, but gave up a pair of runs in the fifth to break a 1-1 tie, leading to his 10th loss of the season. After ending the month of June with a 2.97 ERA, he's allowed 15 earned runs over his last 28.2 innings covering six starts while dropping four of five decisions. Unless he turns things around quickly, he'll be a difficult player to trust in fantasy lineups. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Royals.