Cardinals' Mike Leake: Falls to Pirates in Williamsport
Leake (7-12) was lit up for six earned runs on eight hits across just three innings of a 6-3 loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday. He struck out three and didn't issue a walk.
The Pirates' hitters wasted no time in front of 3,000 fans at the Little League Classic in Williamsport, knocking Leake out of the game before the fourth inning. Leake is now riding an ugly four-game losing streak and is 1-6 over his last nine starts -- allowing seven or more hits seven times during that span -- so he's definitely one starting pitcher to avoid right now if possible.
