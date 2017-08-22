Cardinals' Mike Leake: Rotation spot in jeopardy

Manager Mike Matheny would not commit to Leake taking his next turn Saturday against the Rays, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

When asked whether Leake would start Saturday, Matheny would also go so far as to say that Leake's an "option." Leake was knocked around for six runs in three innings against the Pirates on Sunday, and he's now lost 10 of his last 12 decisions. After rattling off nine consecutive quality starts to begin the campaign, Leake has posted a 5.78 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 58:25 K:BB over 85.2 innings. Jack Flaherty would be on normal rest Saturday, although he's not yet on the Cardinals' 40-man roster.