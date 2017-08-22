Cardinals' Mike Leake: Rotation spot in jeopardy
Manager Mike Matheny would not commit to Leake taking his next turn Saturday against the Rays, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
When asked whether Leake would start Saturday, Matheny would also go so far as to say that Leake's an "option." Leake was knocked around for six runs in three innings against the Pirates on Sunday, and he's now lost 10 of his last 12 decisions. After rattling off nine consecutive quality starts to begin the campaign, Leake has posted a 5.78 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 58:25 K:BB over 85.2 innings. Jack Flaherty would be on normal rest Saturday, although he's not yet on the Cardinals' 40-man roster.
More News
-
Cardinals' Mike Leake: Falls to Pirates in Williamsport•
-
Cardinals' Mike Leake: Roughed up by Red Sox on Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Mike Leake: Whipped for 11 hits, five runs by Royals•
-
Cardinals' Mike Leake: Drops 10th decision of season Friday•
-
Cardinals' Mike Leake: Takes ninth loss Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Mike Leake: Tosses seven-inning gem Monday•
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...