Cardinals' Mike Leake: Roughed up by Red Sox on Tuesday

Leake (7-11) took the loss Tuesday to the Red Sox, coughing up eight runs on nine hits and two walks over 4.1 innings while striking out two.

He was engaged in a 1-0 pitcher's duel with Rick Porcello until the fifth inning, when Boston's bats exploded for eight runs to blow the game open. The eight earned runs allowed were a season high for Leake, who now has a 6.29 ERA in seven starts since the All-Star break. He'll try to turn things around Sunday in Pittsburgh.

