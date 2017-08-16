Cardinals' Mike Leake: Roughed up by Red Sox on Tuesday
Leake (7-11) took the loss Tuesday to the Red Sox, coughing up eight runs on nine hits and two walks over 4.1 innings while striking out two.
He was engaged in a 1-0 pitcher's duel with Rick Porcello until the fifth inning, when Boston's bats exploded for eight runs to blow the game open. The eight earned runs allowed were a season high for Leake, who now has a 6.29 ERA in seven starts since the All-Star break. He'll try to turn things around Sunday in Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Cardinals' Mike Leake: Whipped for 11 hits, five runs by Royals•
-
Cardinals' Mike Leake: Drops 10th decision of season Friday•
-
Cardinals' Mike Leake: Takes ninth loss Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Mike Leake: Tosses seven-inning gem Monday•
-
Cardinals' Mike Leake: To remain in rotation despite physical struggles•
-
Cardinals' Mike Leake: Lasts just two innings against Mets•
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...