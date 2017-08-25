Cardinals' Mike Leake: Starting Saturday against Tampa Bay
Leake will start Saturday's game against the Rays, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Although Leake was tabbed with Saturday's start, his spot in the rotation moving forward is all but certain. Over his last five starts, Leake has collected four losses and posted a treacherous 9.26 ERA and 1.93 WHIP. Due to his recent struggles and a meager 6.12 K/9, Leake offers little fantasy appeal.
