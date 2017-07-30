Cardinals' Mike Leake: Takes ninth loss Saturday

Leake (7-9) allowed three runs on four hits and two walks and struck out four over five innings in a loss to Arizona on Saturday.

Leake's inconsistency plagues him yet again. Just five days after tossing seven shutout innings against the Rockies, Leake failed to record a quality start for the fourth time in his last five outings. Leake's 3.29 ERA this season is enticing, but since the end of April, he has been mediocre (4-8, 3.97 ERA over 95.1 innings).