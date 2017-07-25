Cardinals' Mike Leake: Tosses seven-inning gem Monday

Leake (7-8) pitched seven scoreless innings Monday against the Rockies, allowing just four hits while striking out six on his way to collecting the victory.

After experiencing a fair amount of struggles this summer, Leake turned in one of his most impressive starts of the season. He managed to get through the seven frames in 94 pitches, with 57 of them going for strikes. He also didn't walk a single batter, helping him to lower his ERA and WHIP to 3.20 and 1.28, respectively.The right-hander will look to keep the good times going in his next start scheduled for Saturday against the Diamondbacks.