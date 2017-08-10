Play

Cardinals' Mike Leake: Whipped for 11 hits, five runs by Royals

Leake gave up five runs (four earned) on 11 hits and a walk over five innings in a no-decision against the Royals on Wednesday. He struck out five.

That's a season-high hit total for the veteran righty, but it's also the fourth time he's given up double-digit knocks this season. Leake had allowed just 16 total hits and six runs over his last three starts, but his lack of bat-missing ability opens him up to missteps like this one. Even so, he still has solid fantasy stats with a 3.48 ERA and 1.28 WHIP. His next start will come Tuesday in an interleague road matchup with the Red Sox.

