Mayers (lat), who has a 2.45 ERA over 7.1 innings during his rehab assignment, could be activated in the coming days, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. "There's always a constant evaluation," manager Mike Shildt said. "It's about how he feels, how he recovers, and we'll get him up here. I texted with him today, he's feeling good, and he's excited about his pitches and where he is and how he's recovering, so everything is moving forward positively."

The veteran right-hander would be a welcome addition to the bullpen for the stretch run, and his chance to begin contributing again after his extended layoff could come soon. Mayers has a maximum of 11 days on his rehab assignment, so the latest he could be activated would be July 26.