Mayers (lat) will throw a bullpen session either Friday or Saturday and could start a rehab assignment by the end of June, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Manager Mike Shildt labeled the rehabbing right-hander as "ahead of schedule" Thursday, certainly an encouraging sign considering Mayers has already missed close to two months of action. The reliever noted that he'd gotten his range of motion back recently after sticking to a set throwing routine over the last three weeks. "It's been a slow process, but I think I'm getting closer to the end," Mayers said. "The big thing they've stressed to me is one day at a time. A setback is way bigger than trying to cut a corner here and there. I know my schedule like a day or two ahead, but other than that, I don't know."