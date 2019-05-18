Mayers (lat) is set to begin a throwing program early next week, Dave Sessions of MLB.com reports.

The right-handed reliever hit the injured list April 16 after exiting an appearance against the Brewers the night prior with discomfort. Mayers was originally projected to miss significant time and has already been sidelined just over a month, but the fact he'll begin throwing in a matter of days is an indication his recovery may be starting to ramp up.

More News
Our Latest Stories