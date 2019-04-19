Mayers will be sidelined for a few months with a lat injury, though he won't require surgery, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Mayers had a 5.40 ERA in 8.1 innings prior to suffering the lat strain. It's not clear exactly when the Cardinals expect him back, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him moved to the 60-day injured list at some point.

