Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Back down to Triple-A
Mayers was optioned to Triple-A Memphis for the third time this season, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Mayers is clearly right on the fringe of the major-league roster and will likely shuffle back and forth between Memphis and St. Louis quite a lot this season. He's unlikely to have much fantasy value in the time he spends in the majors, though. He does have a 1.35 ERA in 6.2 innings so far this season, but his strikeout rate is just 12.9 percent and his 5.22 xFIP suggests that he's deserved to give up more runs than he has.
More News
-
Cardinals' Mike Mayers: High pitch count in relief•
-
Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Heads back to majors•
-
Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Notches three-inning save in big-league return•
-
Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Returns to big leagues•
-
Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...