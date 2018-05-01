Mayers was optioned to Triple-A Memphis for the third time this season, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Mayers is clearly right on the fringe of the major-league roster and will likely shuffle back and forth between Memphis and St. Louis quite a lot this season. He's unlikely to have much fantasy value in the time he spends in the majors, though. He does have a 1.35 ERA in 6.2 innings so far this season, but his strikeout rate is just 12.9 percent and his 5.22 xFIP suggests that he's deserved to give up more runs than he has.