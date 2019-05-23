Mayers (lat) has started playing catch, Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Mayers' road to picking up a baseball again was a long one, considering he's been on the injured list since April 16. Now that he's reached that benchmark, the right-handed reliever will remain on an every-other-day throwing schedule for the time being, with the goal of starting bullpen sessions within the next 2-to-3 weeks.

