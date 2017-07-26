Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Called up by St. Louis
Mayers was recalled by the Cardinals on Wednesday and will serve in a relief role.
The young right-hander was moved to a permanent relief role earlier this week in hopes of accelerating his path to the majors, and the Cardinals will waste little time giving him an opportunity in the bullpen. Mayers made two appearances as a reliever in an earlier stint this season, allowing two earned runs over four innings, but should continue to see chances in low-leverage situations for the time being. Luke Weaver is still expected to take over Adam Wainwright's (back) spot in the rotation.
