Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Callup could be imminent
Mayers (lat), who has a 2.45 ERA over 7.1 innings during his rehab assignment, could be activated in coming days, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. "There's always a constant evaluation," manager Mike Shildt said. "It's about how he feels, how he recovers, and we'll get him up here. I texted with him today, he's feeling good, and he's excited about his pitches and where he is and how he's recovering, so everything is moving forward positively."
The veteran right-hander would be a welcome addition to the bullpen for the stretch run, and his chance to begin contributing again after his extended layoff could come soon. Mayers has a maximum of 11 days on his rehab assignment, so the latest he could be activated would be July 26.
More News
-
Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Rehab assignment continues smoothly•
-
Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Works another rehab inning•
-
Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Solid in first rehab appearance•
-
Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Rehab assignment scheduled•
-
Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Throws bullpen session•
-
Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Shifts to 60-day IL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Archer, Martinez back?
Chris Archer and Carlos Martinez could be among the available options for managers who find...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 17
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...