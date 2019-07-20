Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Decision getting closer
Mayers (lat) is slated to work multi-inning, back-to-back outings at Triple-A Memphis next week in anticipation of activation from the injured list, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Mayers has been sidelined with his lat strain since April 16, and the 30-day window on his rehab assignment is coming to an end next Friday. At that point, the Cardinals would either have to activate Mayers or send him to the minors, but the latter move would subject him to waivers. With St. Louis currently sporting a full 40-man roster, the team would have to move another player to the 60-day injured list or remove a player from the 40-man roster via a trade or a designation for assignment in order to make room for Mayers.
