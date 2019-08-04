Cardinals' Mike Mayers: DFA'd by St. Louis
Mayers was designated for assignment by the Cardinals on Sunday.
Mayers was activated off the 60-day injured list July 23 but struggled in four appearances, allowing six runs over 5.1 innings with a 2:5 K:BB. The 27-year-old could remain in the organization if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
