Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Dominant thus far in spring
Mayers has racked up nine strikeouts and allowed just two hits over seven scoreless innings across three spring appearances.
The 26-year-old right-hander's sparkling spring training efforts thus far are in sharp contrast to his first pair of regular-season stints over the last two seasons. Mayers generated a 27.00 ERA over 5.3 innings across four appearances in 2016 before improving only slightly last season, posting an 11.57 ERA over 4.2 frames across three trips to the mound. If his exhibition performances aren't simply a mirage, Mayers could potentially offer some utility out of the bullpen in 2018, considering his abundance of minors starting experience would enable him to serve in a long-relief role as needed.
