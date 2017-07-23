Mayers has been permanently moved to a relief role due to the Cardinals' belief that it provides him the best path to the majors, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old right-hander made 15 starts for the Redbirds this season and 86 overall in his minors career, but the move to the bullpen has agreed with him thus far. Mayers has fired five scoreless innings thus far in relief, allowing just two hits and notching six strikeouts. He also made two appearances for the Cardinals this season, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks over four innings.