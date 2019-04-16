Mayers was removed from Monday's game against Milwaukee due to an undisclosed injury, FOX Sports Midwest reports. He allowed three runs on two hits and two walks while striking out one over 0.2 innings prior to exiting.

Mayers never looked comfortable on the mound, and it resulted in a disastrous outing before he was lifted with an apparent injury in the sixth inning. He'll be considered day-to-day until the extent of the issue is determined.