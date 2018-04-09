Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Gives up home run
Mayers allowed one run on one hit across 1.0 inning Sunday in the loss to the Diamondbacks.
Mayers gave up a solo home run in the eighth inning, which allowed Arizona to boost their lead late in the game. The 26-year-old right-hander figures to see more action this year, as the Cardinals struggle with a banged up bullpen. Mayers has been knocked around at the big-league level in just eight career appearances, accruing a 18.00 ERA.
