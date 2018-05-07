Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Grabs first win Sunday
Mayers (1-0) allowed an earned run on three hits over three innings in an extra-innings win over the Cubs on Sunday. He also recorded a strikeout.
Mayers gave manager Mike Matheny some valuable innings to close out the game after five other relievers had taken the mound before him. The 26-year-old right-hander had just been called up earlier in the day in the wake of Dominic Leone's placement on the disabled list due to a biceps injury, his third stint with the big-league club this season. Mayers has been effective with the Redbirds over his first four appearances at the Triple-A level, and he's now generated an impressive 1.86 ERA across five trips to the mound with the Cardinals, as well.
