Mayers was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Friday.

The Cardinals continue to employ a bullpen rotation of sorts with their minor-league affiliate, with Mayers being the latest addition to the big-league relief corps. The 26-year-old has allowed just one run this season in 10 innings between the majors and minors. To make room for him on the active roster, John Gant was optioned to Triple-A.

