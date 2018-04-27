Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Heads back to majors
Mayers was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Friday.
The Cardinals continue to employ a bullpen rotation of sorts with their minor-league affiliate, with Mayers being the latest addition to the big-league relief corps. The 26-year-old has allowed just one run this season in 10 innings between the majors and minors. To make room for him on the active roster, John Gant was optioned to Triple-A.
More News
-
Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Notches three-inning save in big-league return•
-
Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Returns to big leagues•
-
Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Gives up home run•
-
Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Makes Opening Day roster•
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Waivers: Let's search for breakouts
Looking for the next breakout in Fantasy Baseball? Here are some options.
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?