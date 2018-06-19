Mayers, who fired two scoreless innings in which he issued a walk and recorded three strikeouts in an extra-inning loss to the Phillies on Monday, owns a 5.40 ERA across 6.2 innings since being recalled from Triple-A Memphis on June 8.

Manager Mike Matheny put Mayers right to work upon his return, and he's already called on the right-hander on six occasions over the last 10 days. As his ERA implies, Mayers has been a mixed bag over that span, having allowed a total of four earned runs over half of those appearances and generating scoreless efforts in the other three. Mayers has worked 22.2 innings over 18 big-league outings overall this season, and he figures to continue shuttling between the minors and the Cardinals as needed. Moreover, with 86 minor-league starts under his belt, the 26-year-old can also be called for a spot start in a pinch.