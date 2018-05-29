Cardinals' Mike Mayers: High pitch count in Monday's loss
Mayers allowed an earned run on three hits and a walk over two innings in a loss to the Brewers on Monday. He struck out two.
Mayers worked up to a robust 49 pitches in his two frames, his highest pitch count of the season overall. The 26-year-old right-hander has now allowed an earned run in three of his six May appearances, but he still sports an impressive 2.63 ERA over his 13.2 innings this season. Mayers' ability to work long relief when needed renders him a valuable component of the bullpen, but the way he's been deployed thus far has failed to yield him any hold opportunities.
