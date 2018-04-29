Mayers allowed an unearned run on three hits and a walk over 1.2 innings in a loss to the Pirates on Saturday. He also recorded a strikeout.

Making his first big-league appearance since April 12, Mayers worked up to 41 pitches over his brief time on the mound, although he ultimately issued just one free pass. The 26-year-old right-hander was just recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Friday, where he's been impressive as a starter. Mayers figures to shuttle between the big-league club and the Redbirds on multiple occasions this season as the Cardinals' bullpen needs dictate.