Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Impressive again Tuesday
Mayers fired two perfect innings in Tuesday's 8-7 Grapefruit League loss to the Mets, recording two strikeouts.
Just another pristine effort for Mayers, who's now up to 11 scoreless frames this spring. A fastball that's consistently hit the high 90s and an equally effective slider have been keys to his success, as has the right-hander's full embrace of a bullpen role over winter ball, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports. The 26-year-old remains in contention for an Opening Day roster spot, with a likely high-leverage role at Triple-A Memphis a fallback scenario to open 2018.
