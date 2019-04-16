Updating an earlier report, Mayers, who was removed from Monday's loss to the Brewers due to shoulder discomfort, will return to St. Louis for further examination but is expected to land on the injured list, Andrew Wagner of MLB.com reports.

The discouraging report came from manager Mike Shildt, although Tuesday's examination should provide the final verdict. The Cardinals' skipper mentioned Mayers felt cramping under his armpit, and the exact nature of the injury should be pinpointed after the team's medical staff has a first-hand look.