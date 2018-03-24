Mayers was informed Saturday that he made the Cardinals' 25-man roster, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Mayers threw yet another scoreless frame Saturday -- he hasn't been scored upon in 12 innings this spring -- and afterward manager Mike Matheny told the right-hander that he will indeed head north with the club. The Cardinals' back-end situation is wide open at the moment with Luke Gregerson (hamstring) headed to the DL, and while Mayers will be a long shot to see saves, he could force his way into the setup mix if he continues to pitch like this.