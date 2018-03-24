Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Makes Opening Day roster
Mayers was informed Saturday that he made the Cardinals' 25-man roster, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Mayers threw yet another scoreless frame Saturday -- he hasn't been scored upon in 12 innings this spring -- and afterward manager Mike Matheny told the right-hander that he will indeed head north with the club. The Cardinals' back-end situation is wide open at the moment with Luke Gregerson (hamstring) headed to the DL, and while Mayers will be a long shot to see saves, he could force his way into the setup mix if he continues to pitch like this.
More News
-
Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Impressive again Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Dominant thus far in spring•
-
Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Rejoins big league squad•
-
Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Sent back down to Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Called up by St. Louis•
-
Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Excelling in new relief role•
-
Top 2018 fantasy baseball slepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Ray
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Lorenzo Cain, Robby Ray will...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0
There's the Big Four at starting pitcher, and there's everyone else, right? Check out the rest...
-
Hand injury hurts Bumgarner's value
In what was likely his final start of spring, Madison Bumgarner suffered a broken hand. Chris...
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is, of course, a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says Scott...