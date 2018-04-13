Mayers was credited with his first save in a 13-4 win over the Reds on Thursday, allowing two hits and a walk over three scoreless innings. He struck out two.

Manager Mike Matheny wasted no time getting Mayers some work following the 26-year-old right-hander's callup from Triple-A Memphis earlier in the day. Mayers' current big-league stint is expected to last through Sam Tuivailala's (knee) disabled-list stay at a minimum, and his ability to eat up multiple innings could possibly garner him a longer-term role.