Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Notches three-inning save in big-league return
Mayers was credited with his first save in a 13-4 win over the Reds on Thursday, allowing two hits and a walk over three scoreless innings. He struck out two.
Manager Mike Matheny wasted no time getting Mayers some work following the 26-year-old right-hander's callup from Triple-A Memphis earlier in the day. Mayers' current big-league stint is expected to last through Sam Tuivailala's (knee) disabled-list stay at a minimum, and his ability to eat up multiple innings could possibly garner him a longer-term role.
More News
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Good luck replacing Elvis Andrus
The Elvis Andrus injury exposes just how thin shortstop is, according to Scott White, which...
-
Podcast: Shortstop and closer help
Need an Elvis Andrus replacement or a new closer? We’ll tell you who to add on today’s epi...
-
Waivers: Middleton the guy in LA?
Whether you need a closer or a starter, there are plenty to choose from these days. Chris Towers...
-
Prospects Report: Senzel, Acuna looming
We expect Ronald Acuna to come up this weekend, but will Nick Senzel be joining him in the...