Mayers was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Monday.

Mayers was sent down to make room for Greg Holland. The 26-year-old made two appearances for the Cardinals this season, allowing a run on three hits and striking out one batter over two innings. He could be back in the Cardinals' bullpen at some point this season, though it will likely be in a low-leverage role.

