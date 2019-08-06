Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Outrighted to Triple-A
Mayers was sent outright to Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday after clearing waivers.
Mayers was designated for assignment by the Cardinals on Sunday, but after failing to draw interest while on waivers, he'll join the Redbirds. He's posted a 4.50 ERA with nine strikeouts across 10 innings this season at Triple-A.
