Mayers has been moved to the 10-day injured list due to a right lat strain.

Mayers suffered the injury during Monday night's matchup with Milwaukee, and as expected, he'll require a stint on the shelf. In corresponding moves, Yairo Munoz, Giovanny Gallegos and Ryan Helsley have all been recalled, while Drew Robinson has been optioned to Triple-A Memphis and Tyler O'Neill has also been placed on the 10-day IL.