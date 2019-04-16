Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Placed on IL
Mayers has been moved to the 10-day injured list due to a right lat strain.
Mayers suffered the injury during Monday night's matchup with Milwaukee, and as expected, he'll require a stint on the shelf. In corresponding moves, Yairo Munoz, Giovanny Gallegos and Ryan Helsley have all been recalled, while Drew Robinson has been optioned to Triple-A Memphis and Tyler O'Neill has also been placed on the 10-day IL.
More News
-
Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Likely headed for injured list•
-
Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Exits with injury•
-
Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Strong start to season•
-
Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Strong spring continues•
-
Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Brought back from DL•
-
Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Solid in first rehab appearance•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Clayton Kershaw's return, struggling...
-
Your struggling stud is probably fine
Maybe you've given a thought to moving on from that high draft pick because of a slow start,...
-
Waivers, winners, and losers
Clayton Kershaw is back! Heath Cummings discusses that and other happenings from Monday, including...
-
Bullpen: Minter, Jeffress for saves?
Might the Brewers and Braves be close to settling on full-time closers? Scott White looks at...
-
Buy or sell hot starts
These seven players have started this season impressively, but which starts are sustainable?...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and previews...