Mayers was recalled by the Cardinals on Sunday.

Mayers was designated for assignment by the Cardinals earlier in August but was added to the 40-man roster and will have a chance to close the season in St. Louis. The 27-year-old has managed just a 7.24 ERA and 1.90 WHIP across 13.2 big-league innings this season, meaning he isn't likely to see high-leverage work.

More News
Our Latest Stories