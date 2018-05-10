Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Recalled from Memphis
Mayers was called up from Triple-A Memphis prior to Thursday's game against San Diego.
In a corresponding move, the Cardinals placed Carlos Martinez on the 10-day disabled list due to a right lat strain. Mayers has shuffled back and forth from the big leagues to Memphis over opening months of this season, posting 1.86 ERA and 1.34 WHIP in 9.2 innings with St. Louis. He will serve out of a middle-relief role for manager Mike Matheny.
