Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Rehab assignment continues smoothly
Mayers (lat), who fired a scoreless two-thirds of an inning in which he allowed no hits and two walks during Triple-A Memphis' loss to Iowa on Friday, now owns a 2.45 ERA through 3.2 innings across four rehab appearances.
The right-hander is out of minor-league options, so the Cardinals will keep him busy during his rehab assignment in order to prepare him for an eventual return to the big-league bullpen. Mayers was enjoying an impressive season prior to suffering his injury in mid-April, and he'll look to regain his form during his remaining time with the Redbirds.
