Mayers (shoulder) will have his minor-league rehab assignment pushed back to Saturday due to the stomach flu.

Mayers has been on the shelf since Aug. 26 with shoulder inflammation. He was slated to pitch Friday at Triple-A Memphis, but after coming down with a case of the stomach flu, he'll have to wait until Saturday. This is a minor setback for the 26-year-old, and he still could return to the big leagues in the near future if he feels good after pitching for the Redbirds.