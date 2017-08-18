Mayers has been recalled by the Cardinals on Friday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

It'll be Mayers' third stint with St. Louis this season, the first one ending after he gave up two runs in 4.0 innings and the second lasting less than 24 hours. The former starter is still adjusting to his new role in the bullpen, but expects to see time in low-leverage situations as Luke Weaver leaves the bullpen to take over Wainwright's (back) place in the rotation.