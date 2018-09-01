Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Return to throwing imminent
Mayers (shoulder) is set to resume throwing at some point next week, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Mayers hit the disabled list last Sunday with right shoulder inflammation and has been shut down from throwing since. If all goes well once he picks up a baseball again, the right-hander could potentially be activated after missing the minimum 10 days, or very shortly thereafter.
