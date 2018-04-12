Mayers was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Thursday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

The 26-year-old was sent back to the minors earlier in the week, but he'll be summoned to the majors once again in response to Sam Tuivailala (knee) landing on the disabled list. Mayers logged two innings in his first stint with the Cardinals this season, allowing one run on three hits to go with a strikeout. He'll likely function in a middle-relief role.