Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Returns to majors
The Cardinals recalled Mayers from Triple-A Memphis on Friday.
Mayers was shipped back to the minors Tuesday but makes a quick return with Tyler Lyons headed to the disabled list with an elbow sprain. in multiple stints with the Cardinals this season Mayers has a 2.30 ERA and 1.34 WHIP with 11 strikeouts over 15.2 innings.
